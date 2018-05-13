Billie Lourd Shares Touching Message For 'Anyone Having A Less Than Perfect Mother's Day'

Billie Lourd is remembering her mother on a bittersweet day.

The "American Horror Story" actress shared an emotional Mother's Day message on Instagram, paired with a throwback photo with her late mom, Carrie Fisher. In the picture, Billie has a serene look on her face as she curls up in the "Star Wars" legend's lap.

"This one goes out to anyone having a less than perfect Mother's Day today. We are not alone. Sending all my love and strength to anyone who needs it," she captioned the snap