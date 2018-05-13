Billie Lourd Shares Touching Message For 'Anyone Having A Less Than Perfect Mother's Day'

Billie Lourd is remembering her mother on a bittersweet day.

The "American Horror Story" actress shared an emotional Mother's Day message on Instagram, paired with a throwback photo with her late mom, Carrie Fisher. In the picture, Billie has a serene look on her face as she curls up in the "Star Wars" legend's lap.

"This one goes out to anyone having a less than perfect Mother's Day today. We are not alone. Sending all my love and strength to anyone who needs it," she captioned the snap

This is Billie's second Mother's Day without Carrie, who died in December 2016 of cardiac arrest. Two days later, Billie's grandmother – silver screen icon Debbie Reynolds – also passed away.

The 25-year-old has kept the two close to her heart, frequently sharing old family photos on social media. Earlier this month, Billie posted a silly, behind-the-scenes snap of the two shooting "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in honor of Star Wars Day.

Some of Billie's famous friends have already shared supportive comments on her Mother's Day message.

"F*ck yeah … it never gets easier … #imissmymom,” wrote actress and "Celebrity Big Brother" winner Marissa Jaret Winokur.

"Thinking of you today. I love you so much," wrote celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

-- Stephanie Case

