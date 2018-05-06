Bindi Irwin & Derek Hough Reunite For Special Evening Honoring Her Dad Steve Irwin

Derek Hough and Bindi Irwin reunite at the Steve Irwin Gala on May 5, 2018. (Credit: Instagram)
"Dancing with the Stars" duo Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough were back in action — for one night!
On Saturday, Derek showed up to support Bindi and her family at the Steve Irwin Gala at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles. The emotional and memorable evening, which honored Steve's life's work and raised money for the family's continued conservation efforts as Wildlife Warriors, was definitely a fun reunion for the "DWTS" winners.
During the opening speeches, Bindi gave Derek a shoutout, saying that he was not only the best dancer she knows, but he's got an incredible heart and an even more incredible woman in his life, dancer Hayley Erbert. Hayley also joined Derek at the event and look stunning in a burgundy dress.
Bindi shared a sweet picture with Derek on the red carpet too.
Derek definitely enjoyed celebrating the Irwin family! Access spotted him hanging out with the many animals and birds that also attended the event, including this owl, chatting with the Irwin family and introducing his leading lady to his extended Australian family. Inside the gala, Derek also won a live-auction item for a trip for two to Ayers Rock and the outback, with all proceeds going to the Irwins' conservation efforts.
Derek Hough gets cozy with an owl at the Steve Irwin Gala on May 5, 2018. (Credit: Instagram)
Access also spotted Derek twirling Hayley around on the dance floor to Elton John's "Crocodile Rock."
Talk about an epic reunion!
