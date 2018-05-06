Bindi Irwin & Derek Hough Reunite For Special Evening Honoring Her Dad Steve Irwin

"Dancing with the Stars" duo Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough were back in action — for one night!

On Saturday, Derek showed up to support Bindi and her family at the Steve Irwin Gala at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles. The emotional and memorable evening, which honored Steve's life's work and raised money for the family's continued conservation efforts as Wildlife Warriors, was definitely a fun reunion for the "DWTS" winners.

During the opening speeches, Bindi gave Derek a shoutout, saying that he was not only the best dancer she knows, but he's got an incredible heart and an even more incredible woman in his life, dancer Hayley Erbert. Hayley also joined Derek at the event and look stunning in a burgundy dress.

Bindi shared a sweet picture with Derek on the red carpet too.