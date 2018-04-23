Bindi Irwin Says She's 'So Lucky' To Have Boyfriend Chandler & Her Brother Robert Definitely Approves!

Bindi Irwin has found her special someone with boyfriend Chandler Powell, and the whole Irwin family approves!

The 19-year-old wildlife warrior gushed about her handsome wakeboarder boyfriend in an exclusive interview with Access on Monday, and said she feels beyond lucky to have met "the one."

"He's my one. I am very lucky. To be able to have someone who is so positive and kind," Bindi shared with Access. "He's wonderful and I am so lucky that he loves wildlife and adventure and he's up for anything."

And he definitely is up for anything! Bindi's brother Robert said when Chandler first came to the Australia Zoo, they put him through the paces to see if he could hang with their family.

"I was really impressed with Chandler, as well. I did the training with Chandler just to see how he would react to all the animals at Australia Zoo. He was all in, boots and all, with gators and crocodiles and snakes. In one of his first visits to Australia Zoo we had him in feeding our alligators and he absolutely loved them," Robert shared.