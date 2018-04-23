Bindi Irwin Says She's 'So Lucky' To Have Boyfriend Chandler & Her Brother Robert Definitely Approves!

Bindi Irwin has found her special someone with boyfriend Chandler Powell, and the whole Irwin family approves!
The 19-year-old wildlife warrior gushed about her handsome wakeboarder boyfriend in an exclusive interview with Access on Monday, and said she feels beyond lucky to have met "the one."
"He's my one. I am very lucky. To be able to have someone who is so positive and kind," Bindi shared with Access. "He's wonderful and I am so lucky that he loves wildlife and adventure and he's up for anything."
And he definitely is up for anything! Bindi's brother Robert said when Chandler first came to the Australia Zoo, they put him through the paces to see if he could hang with their family.
"I was really impressed with Chandler, as well. I did the training with Chandler just to see how he would react to all the animals at Australia Zoo. He was all in, boots and all, with gators and crocodiles and snakes. In one of his first visits to Australia Zoo we had him in feeding our alligators and he absolutely loved them," Robert shared.
Plus, as Robert pointed out — Chandler also already passed the khaki test!
"He's actually a wakeboarder, so he grew up in Florida where there is lots of great wildlife there so he's really comfortable with that. He's got his khaki on," Robert joked.
And even better? He'd probably come to Bindi's rescue to save her for the one thing she fears most — bees. Bindi joked with Natalie Morales on Monday’s Access Live that while they spend a lot of time with pythons and crocodiles, she's pretty afraid of both bees and elevators.
"I have a teeny tiny fear of bees – just a little bit. If anyone were to get stung by a bee, it would probably be me. I probably get stung weekly. They seek me out. But I think I have a greater fear of elevator doors to tell you the truth. I have a secret phobia of elevator doors. Give me a crocodile any day," she shared.
Chandler, who has become a permanent fixture with the Irwin crew since he and Bindi started officially dating in July 2015, spends tons of time at the Australia Zoo — he's even got his own uniform! He also sticks by Bindi's side, and was even with the Irwins when they stopped by Access.
Bindi revealed that Chandler's supportive nature and heartwarming words continue to make her swoon.
"Chandler is amazing. He's eternally optimistic and I think that's fantastic. A lot of times there's so much going on in our planet and you want to fix everything and do as much as you possibly can," Bindi shared.
"Sometimes he says, 'You know, just focus on today and be happy, and don't worry and keep it simple. You are doing so much so change the world, so believe in yourself,'"Bindi said of Chander's advice. "I think that it is nice to just have someone there to remind you to stay true to you. He's just endlessly kind and I'm just very, very blessed and we all are to have him as a part of our little crew."
Awww, we love this amazing Australian romance!
Next up, Bindi, Terri and Robert will attend Steve Irwin's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony as well as the Steve Irwin Gala on May 5. Tickets are still available to purchase for the gala, here.