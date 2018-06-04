Bindi Irwin Wishes Her Parents Steve Irwin & Terri Irwin A Happy Anniversary

Steve and Terri were married for 14 years and shared two children, Bindi and Robert, and a ton of adventures together. Steve passed away on September 4, 2006, after his heart was pierced by a stingray.

Bindi told Access earlier this year that her boyfriend Chandler Powell is "the one," and she definitely has an incredible example to look up to with her parents.

She and Chandler seem to replicate the same energy — and photo poses — as her awesome parents!