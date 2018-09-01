Bishop At Aretha Franklin's Funeral Apologizes For Touching Ariana Grande: 'Maybe I Was Too Friendly'

Bishop Charles H. Ellis III is offering an apology for the way he touched Ariana Grande at Aretha Franklin's funeral.

The preacher, who officiated the Queen of Soul's star-studded, eight-hour service on Friday, raised eyebrows when he wrapped his arm around the "Sweetener" singer, repeatedly pressing his fingers into the side of her right breast.

The invasive hand placement didn't escape the notice of viewers, who took to Twitter to call out Ellis' behavior with the hashtag #RespectAriana.

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah also called attention to the moment, sharing a zoomed-in video of the onstage interaction, during which Ariana appeared uncomfortable. "What was up with that pastor's hand?" he tweeted.