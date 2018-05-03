'Black Panther' & 'Stranger Things' Lead 2018 MTV Movie & TV Award Nominations

The show, which will be hosted by Tiffany Haddish, and air on June 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, celebrates the biggest moments in pop culture last year.
"Black Panther" scored a whopping 7 nominations and was followed closely by Netflix fan favorite "Stranger Things," which scored 6 nominations. Haddish's own flick "Girl's Trip" got three nods as did the CW's "Riverdale."
Check out the full list of nominees below!
BEST MOVIE (Presented by Toyota)
Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
IT (New Line Cinema)
Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)
BEST SHOW
13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
grown-ish (Freeform)
Riverdale (The CW)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae – Insecure
Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
BEST HERO
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash
Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST VILLAIN
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War
Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther
Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion
Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT
BEST KISS
Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)
Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)
Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)
Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)
Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation
Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place
Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT
Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror
Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things
BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM
Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)
IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)
Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)
Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon – SNL
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
SCENE STEALER
Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip
Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things
Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale
Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther
BEST FIGHT
Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)
Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)
Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)
Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated
Gaga: Five Foot Two
Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”
The Defiant Ones
BEST REALITY SERIES/ FRANCHISE
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop
The Real Housewives
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules