'Black Panther' Wins Big At 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards: See All The Winners

The MTV Movie & TV Awards handed out some big wins to "Black Panther" on Monday night, sealing the Marvel film as one of the biggest movies of the year. "Black Panther" snagged four awards, including Best Performance in a Movie for Chadwick Boseman and Best Villain in a Movie for Michael B. Jordan.

"Black Panther" wasn't the only big winner of the evening. Netflix's "Stranger Things" also snagged some serious nods.

Tiffany Haddish hosted the award show on Monday. Check out all the winners below!

BEST MOVIE (Presented by Toyota)

WINNER- Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

IT (New Line Cinema)

Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST SHOW

WINNER-Stranger Things (Netflix)

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Grown-ish (Freeform)

Riverdale (The CW)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

WINNER- Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

WINNER- Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae – Insecure

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

BEST HERO

WINNER- Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST VILLAIN

WINNER- Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT

BEST KISS

WINNER- Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

WINNER- Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things

Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror

BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM

WINNER- IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

WINNER-Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

SCENE STEALER

WINNER- Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things

Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther

BEST FIGHT

WINNER- Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

WINNER-Gaga: Five Foot Two

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”

The Defiant Ones

BEST REALITY SERIES/FRANCHISE

WINNER- Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

The Real Housewives

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT (powered by truth)

WINNER-Stranger Things (Mike and Eleven dance to "Every Breath You Take")

Black-ish (Cast performs "Freedom")

Call Me by Your Name (Elio crying through the end credits)

Girls Trip (Girls Trip dance battle)

Love, Simon ("I Wanna Dance With Somebody" dream sequence)

Riverdale (Cast performs "A Night We'll Never Forget")

The Greatest Showman (Phillip and Anne sing "Rewrite the Stars")

This Is Us (Kate sings "Landslide")