'Black Panther' Wins Big At 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards: See All The Winners

The MTV Movie & TV Awards handed out some big wins to "Black Panther" on Monday night, sealing the Marvel film as one of the biggest movies of the year. "Black Panther" snagged four awards, including Best Performance in a Movie for Chadwick Boseman and Best Villain in a Movie for Michael B. Jordan. 

"Black Panther" wasn't the only big winner of the evening. Netflix's "Stranger Things" also snagged some serious nods. 

Tiffany Haddish hosted the award show on Monday. Check out all the winners below!

BEST MOVIE (Presented by Toyota

WINNER- Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) 

Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) 

Girls Trip (Universal Pictures) 

IT (New Line Cinema)

Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures) 

 

BEST SHOW 

WINNER-Stranger Things (Netflix) 

13 Reasons Why (Netflix) 

Game of Thrones (HBO) 

Grown-ish (Freeform) 

Riverdale (The CW) 

 

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE 

WINNER- Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther 

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name 

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver 

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi 

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird 

 

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW 

WINNER- Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things 

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story 

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why 

Issa Rae – Insecure

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones 

 

BEST HERO 

WINNER- Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther 

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones 

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman 

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi 

 

BEST VILLAIN 

WINNER- Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther  

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War 

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi 

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion 

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT 

 

BEST KISS 

WINNER- Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram) 

Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael) 

Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade) 

Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica) 

Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) 

 

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

WINNER-  Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things 

Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror

 

BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM

WINNER- IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike) 

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

Ready Player One –  Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

 

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

WINNER-Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip 

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty 

 

SCENE STEALER

WINNER- Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale 

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things

Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok 

Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther

 

BEST FIGHT

WINNER-  Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers 

Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter) 

Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight) 

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

 

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY 

WINNER-Gaga: Five Foot Two 

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story 

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated 

Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44” 

The Defiant Ones 

 

BEST REALITY SERIES/FRANCHISE 

WINNER- Keeping Up with the Kardashians 

Love & Hip Hop 

The Real Housewives 

RuPaul’s Drag Race 

Vanderpump Rules 

 

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT (powered by truth) 

WINNER-Stranger Things (Mike and Eleven dance to "Every Breath You Take")

Black-ish (Cast performs "Freedom")
Call Me by Your Name (Elio crying through the end credits)
Girls Trip (Girls Trip dance battle)
Love, Simon ("I Wanna Dance With Somebody" dream sequence)
Riverdale (Cast performs "A Night We'll Never Forget")
The Greatest Showman (Phillip and Anne sing "Rewrite the Stars")
This Is Us (Kate sings "Landslide")

