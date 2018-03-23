Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Red Carpet Perfection On NYC Date Night

(Getty Images)
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took a night off from baby duties to hit the town together!
The stunning couple headed out for a rare red carpet appearance to see a screening of Stanley Tucci’s new film, Final Portrait, at New York City’s Guggenheim Museum on Thursday. The adorable duo were perfect on the red carpet, smiling for pictures and posing together. They even color-coordinated their ensembles!
Blake rocked a black and white checkered dress with an asymmetrical hemline. She wore her luscious locks down in big, stunning waves. And polished off the look with a set of black statement heels. Ryan, stepped out in a dark grey suit with a striped olive green and navy tie.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are red carpet knockouts at the 'Final Portrait' New York Screening at Guggenheim Museum on March 22, 2018 in New York City. (Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
The duo, who are parents to two daughters, 3-year-old James and 1-year-old Ines, have been married since 2012 and rarely hit the red carpet together. However, they're known for finding other ways to put their relationship in the spotlight. The duo constantly roast each other on their respective social media accounts, and most recently, Ryan took a dig at his wife his "Deadpool 2" trailer. He called her debut film, "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" nearly pornography.
"Doing the right thing is messy, but if you want to fight for what's right, sometimes you have to fight dirty... And that is why Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is straight-up pornography," Ryan's Merc With a Mouth says in the new trailer.
Aww — what's not to love about this amazing couple!?
