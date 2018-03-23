Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Red Carpet Perfection On NYC Date Night

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took a night off from baby duties to hit the town together!

The stunning couple headed out for a rare red carpet appearance to see a screening of Stanley Tucci’s new film, Final Portrait, at New York City’s Guggenheim Museum on Thursday. The adorable duo were perfect on the red carpet, smiling for pictures and posing together. They even color-coordinated their ensembles!

Blake rocked a black and white checkered dress with an asymmetrical hemline. She wore her luscious locks down in big, stunning waves. And polished off the look with a set of black statement heels. Ryan, stepped out in a dark grey suit with a striped olive green and navy tie.