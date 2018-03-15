Blake Lively Has The Time Of Her Life On An Epic Trip To Disneyland

Blake Lively may be a mother of two, but she's not afraid to embrace her inner kid!
The 30-year-old star had a blast at Disneyland on Thursday with a few friends, including her sister Robyn. She shared her adventure on Instagram, documenting her gleeful run-ins with some of the amusement park's most iconic characters.
In a midmorning Instagram photo, Blake was visibly starstruck by Mickey Mouse, grinning as she wrapped her arms around him.
"Play. It. Cool," she quipped in her caption.
Later, Blake posted a twinning snap with Princess Elsa, with the two both twirling their matching blonde braids.
"Who wore it better," wrote Blake, who rocked a casual tee, ripped jeans and sneakers in the pic.
By the end of the day, the actress joked that she was ready to become a character herself!
"@Disneyland This is my official submission," she captioned an Instagram Stories post, as she posed between Princesses Ariel, Snow White and Cinderella. "Will work for minimum wage. Happy to be The Beast. Your move…"
-- Stephanie Case