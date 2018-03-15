Blake Lively Has The Time Of Her Life On An Epic Trip To Disneyland

Blake Lively may be a mother of two, but she's not afraid to embrace her inner kid!

The 30-year-old star had a blast at Disneyland on Thursday with a few friends, including her sister Robyn. She shared her adventure on Instagram, documenting her gleeful run-ins with some of the amusement park's most iconic characters.

In a midmorning Instagram photo, Blake was visibly starstruck by Mickey Mouse, grinning as she wrapped her arms around him.

"Play. It. Cool," she quipped in her caption.