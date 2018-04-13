Blake Lively Is Officially BFFs With The Crew At 'Sesame Street'

Blake Lively officially has "friends."
The mother-of-two posted a super fun video of herself hanging out with the gang from "Sesame Street" on Friday. In the cute video, Blake is raising the roof with Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Bert and Ernie, and a couple more of the cast. She captioned the video, "Finally. I have friends."
Blake didn't reveal what exactly is in store for her appearance on the hit children's show, but she seemed pretty excited to be there. And so did "Sesame Street." They shared this sweet pic with Blake on their Twitter account and captioned it, "Sunny days on Sesame Street with our friend, @blakelively! Thanks for visiting us! 💛."
This indeed is a Friday treat!