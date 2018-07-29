Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Lost It Over Their Daughter's Cameo During Taylor Swift's Concert

(Getty Images)
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the proudest parents ever.
On Saturday, the couple was spotted having an epic date night at pal Taylor Swift's "reputation" Stadium Tour in Foxborough, Mass. Not only were they there to watch their BFF "Shake It Off," but Blake and Ryan's little girl also makes a special cameo during the show.
James Reynolds is only 3 years old, but the kiddo is already featured on a hit pop song. In Taylor's bop—"Gorgeous"—James is heard adorably introducing the track by saying “gorgeous.” So when Taylor took the stage to perform the song, Blake understandably freaked out.
Fans caught the "Gossip Girl" star whipping out her phone to film her and Ryan's reaction to their daughter's voice filling the stadium. Blake, anticipating James' cameo, is seen completely losing it while her hubby plays it cool … until the song comes on and he pumps his fists in the air!
Also in attendance during Saturday night's "reputation" tour stop was Gigi Hadid. The 23-year-old model was spotted singing along to "Style," showing off some impressive choreography with Blake.
Blake and Ryan are the latest stars to slither into the snake pit for Taylor's record-breaking stadium tour. Emma Stone, Adele, Tiffany Haddish, Amber Rose, Kobe Bryant, Martha Hunt and more celebs have also been caught at the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer's show since it kicked off last May.