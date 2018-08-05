Blake Lively Shares Amazing Throwback Snap Of Her Dressed Up As One Of The Spice Girls

Blake Lively is spicin' up our life!

The actress took to her Instagram on Saturday to share an amazing throwback snap of her dressed up as Baby Spice from the Spice Girls when she was 10.

"Pretending to be someone else…since 1997," she wrote.

Pretending to be someone else... since 1997 (Thanks @briaaamadrid for the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert. Sorry -not sorry- I tricked you into thinking I was @emmaleebunton)

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

"(Thanks @briaaamadrid for the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert. Sorry –not sorry- I tricked you into thinking I was @emmaleebunton)," she concluded.

Emma Bunton aka the original Baby Spice was a big fan of Blake's look.

"So cute, you're rocking those pigtails," Emma wrote in the comments.

Blake's inner fangirl burst out in her reply to the singer.

"I'm officialy (skull emoji)," she wrote. "Forever bowing down to you."

"I cannot believe you know who I am. This will never be normal," she concluded.

 

-- Stephanie Swaim

