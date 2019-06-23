Blake Lively Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump As She Hugs Hubby Ryan Reynolds

Baby bump is out on set!

Blake Lively showed off her perfect baby bump as she hugged her husband Ryan Reynolds on the set of his new movie “Free Guy.”

The 31-year-old star dazzled in a polka-dot dress and white Adidas sneakers as she looked totally loved-up with her leading man.

Ryan shared the sweet snap on his Instagram Story, writing, “Great Scott!”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, revealed they were expecting their third kiddo back in May, when Blake went to the premiere of “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” showing off her growing belly.

Ryan and Blake are already proud parents to daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2.