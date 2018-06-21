Blake Lively Teams Up With Anna Kendrick To Hilariously Troll Ryan Reynolds

Sorry Ryan Reynolds, but Blake Lively officially won the roast war!

The A-list couple are infamous for their expert trolling – taking jabs at each other with hilarious social media posts. Who could forget the "Deadpool" star's birthday tribute to his stunning wife, when he Photoshopped her face out?

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.

Well, Blake upped the ante this time by calling in some backup, Anna Kendrick! On Wednesday, the "Gossip Girl" actress shared posters of her and Anna's upcoming movie "A Simple Favor" and used the post as an opportunity to get back at her hubby. 

@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband... so, would it reaaaally count as cheating?? ????????????????????

Never one to miss a beat, "Pitch Perfect" star Anna savagely chimed in, "So glad we're finally taking this public. I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this."

With the combined forces of both Blake and Anna, Ryan was forced to admit defeat. "The most ambitious crossover event in history. I'll miss you both. Tell my story," he replied.

Your move, Reynolds! 

