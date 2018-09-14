Blake Lively Thought A Reporter Was Commenting On Her Boobs and Had A Perfect Response

Blake Lively isn't down with reporters commenting on her incredible physique!

The 31-year-old star unintentionally showed up to the premiere of her new movie "A Simple Favor" wearing a blouse that was more revealing than she intended. Blake was rocking a Givenchy suit with a sparkling blouse underneath, but it turns out the blouse was sheer.

She noticed the fashion faux pas later, but admitted to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that there wasn't much she could do about it and she could only grab some duct tape to try and ensure things stayed in place.

"It's actually a men's suit, believe it or not. But what nobody really realizes, see the look of horror on my face?" Blake told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's show. "I didn’t realize it was see-through, the shirt. That’s not a look I was going for. Because it’s a men’s shirt!"

And since she was so keenly aware of the impending fashion mishap — it made her even more self-conscious.