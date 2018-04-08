Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds With Romantic Red Carpet Pic & His Comeback Is Epic

The couple that trolls together, stays together? Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just can't help but roast each other!
After nearly six years of marriage, the pair has become known for trading hilarious barbs on social media – and this weekend was no exception.
On Sunday, Blake shared a romantic Instagram snap from her and Ryan's appearance at the New York City premiere of "A Quiet Place," and didn't miss the opportunity to give her hubby a not-so-subtle jab.
"If there's one thing I'm infinitely proud of in this picture, it's the incredible hair styling that I did on myself," she captioned the photo, which shows her and Ryan gazing at one another on the red carpet as Blake rests her hand on his shoulder.
To be fair, Blake's braided ponytail with woven ribbon was definitely on point – but Ryan didn't miss a beat when it came to dropping an epic comeback.
"I was so happy back then," the "Deadpool" star quipped in the comment section.
He's not the only one who claps back like a boss. Blake served up a classic for Ryan's last birthday, cropping him out of a photo with Ryan Gosling in response to a similar move he'd pulled for her big day months earlier.
The stars' signature sarcasm hasn't slowed down following recent reports of marital trouble. Earlier this month, Ryan shot down the rumors in response to a tweet that he and Blake are "struggling to spend 'quality time'" together.
"I wish," Ryan wrote back. "I could use a little 'me time.'"
Relatable and funny? Don't ever change, you two!
-- Erin Biglow