Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds With Romantic Red Carpet Pic & His Comeback Is Epic

The couple that trolls together, stays together? Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just can't help but roast each other!

After nearly six years of marriage, the pair has become known for trading hilarious barbs on social media – and this weekend was no exception.

On Sunday, Blake shared a romantic Instagram snap from her and Ryan's appearance at the New York City premiere of "A Quiet Place," and didn't miss the opportunity to give her hubby a not-so-subtle jab.