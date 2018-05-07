Blake Lively Was Completely Deserving Of The Crown On Her Head At The 2018 Met Gala

Blake Lively attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Blake Lively won the 2018 Met Gala red carpet — and was the Queen we all know and love!
Blake cemented her status as one of fashion's most epic darlings as she waltzed up the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps in a Versace gown with a train to end all trains. The Renaissance inspired gown, which featured regal burgundy embroidery, sexy cutouts, a bejeweled brocade voice and a full skirt, was in a word: incredible.
Blake's incredible Atelier Versace gown took more than 600 hours to make. "This year's may be my favorite dress ever," the actress told Vogue. It's not hard to see why!
The 30-year-old star teamed the look with $2 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, including a custom-made halo with over 100 carats of nude champagne diamonds, a pair of 30-carat Colombian emerald and diamond earrings, an armful of gold bracelets, three diamond and ruby rings, and of course, her personal oval Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.
And as if we needed another reason to recognize Blake as the queen of cool — she was also spotted giving photographers a stern talking to when they tried to rush her up the stairs.
That's right — Serena van der Woodsen was having none of it when people tried to spoil her fashion moment.
All we — and Versace — could do was look on in awe and sing her praises!
