Blake Lively Was Completely Deserving Of The Crown On Her Head At The 2018 Met Gala

Blake Lively won the 2018 Met Gala red carpet — and was the Queen we all know and love!

Blake cemented her status as one of fashion's most epic darlings as she waltzed up the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps in a Versace gown with a train to end all trains. The Renaissance inspired gown, which featured regal burgundy embroidery, sexy cutouts, a bejeweled brocade voice and a full skirt, was in a word: incredible.

Blake's incredible Atelier Versace gown took more than 600 hours to make. "This year's may be my favorite dress ever," the actress told Vogue. It's not hard to see why!