Blake Shelton Celebrates ‘Special Lady’ Gwen Stefani’s Birthday With Sweet Message

Blake Shelton is showering Gwen Stefani will all of the birthday love!

The country crooner took to Instagram to send his “special lady” a sweet message on her 51st birthday.

“It’s a special day for a special lady in my life. Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I’d write a song for you every single day if I could…,” Blake captioned a sweet photo of the pair.

Meanwhile, the birthday girl posted a black-and-white baby photo of herself, sending a message to her fans.

“Thank u for all the bday wishes! gx,” she wrote on Instagram.

It’s no surprise Blake is making his leading lady’s birthday a special one! The 44-year-old recently professed his love to Gwen on Instagram by stating, “my home’s wherever (Gwen’s) heart is.”

The sweet pair have reportedly relocated from Blake’s Oklahoma ranch to their Los Angeles pad, just in time for the new school year for Gwen’s kids. The couple and Gwen’s three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, who he she shares with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, are all living together after a summer of quarantining out on Blake’s massive Oklahoma spread. A source recently told Us Weekly that the two are already “settled.”

“They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home. Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19,” the insider shared.

The duo bought the Los Angeles home together in 2019 and have been together since 2015 – and it’s safe to say they are going strong.