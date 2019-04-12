Blake Shelton Releases Tribute To Oklahoma In Powerful Music Video For ‘God’s Country’

Blake Shelton is bringing us home with him!

The superstar singer released the music video for his new single, “God’s Country,” on Friday and it’s a beyond powerful tribute to his home state of Oklahoma.

“Well I can tell you one thing for damn sure, Oklahoma is God’s Country so that’s where we shot the music video for the song,” said Shelton. “We spent four days shooting there in and around Tishomingo, getting connected to the land, the environment and the spirit of the music. As I’ve said before, I was born in Oklahoma and I’ll be buried there and Sophie Muller, who’s a well-known video director, really captured the countryside in a stark and vivid way,” Blake shared in a statement.

The video was directed by GRAMMY Award-winning director Sophie Muller and features wide-panning shots of Blake’s beloved home state.

Blake debuted the single during the ACM Awards on Sunday and it got a big applause from his fellow country music stars!

