Blake Shelton Serenades Gwen Stefani With Intimate Performance Of The Hit Song He Wrote For Her

Gwen Stefani loves being Blake Shelton's muse.
The No Doubt rocker shared a sweet Instagram video of her country superstar beau serenading her this week with a stripped-down version of his Gwen-inspired hit song "Turnin' Me On."
In the intimate clip, Gwen is seen gazing adoringly at Blake before breaking out into a smile during his personal performance. The pair appears to be sitting in side-by-side booths, with Gwen trading her signature stage-ready glam in favor of a more laid-back look. The 48-year-old donned a casual, long-sleeved gray tee and swept her platinum locks into a low ponytail to show off her fresh-faced complexion.
"I'm so lucky," Gwen captioned her post, alongside a heart and praying hands emoji.
She also gave her followers a peek at herself enjoying a backstage view of Blake performing the tune in front of a live audience that same night, joking on her Instagram story about making sure that there's no misunderstanding when it comes to who Blake was singing about.
"This is my song, written for me, OK," Gwen said to the camera with a smile. "Just so you know that. It's crazy."
"Turnin' Me On" is featured on Blake's latest album "Texoma Shore," and was written as an ode to the music and fashion icon – although she didn't know that right away. Blake revealed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" last year that he didn't tell Gwen he was recording a song about her until she listened to it, but with lyrics like "she's Revlon red" it likely wasn't too difficult for her to figure it out.
Gwen and Blake went public with their relationship back in November 2015 after meeting on "The Voice" and have seemed smitten ever since, and continue to make their relationship work amid their busy schedules. Gwen is currently on a break from her "Just a Girl" Las Vegas residency, which resumes in December, while Blake's 15th season on "The Voice" premieres Monday night on NBC.
