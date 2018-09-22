Blake Shelton Serenades Gwen Stefani With Intimate Performance Of The Hit Song He Wrote For Her

"This is my song, written for me, OK," Gwen said to the camera with a smile. "Just so you know that. It's crazy."

"Turnin' Me On" is featured on Blake's latest album "Texoma Shore," and was written as an ode to the music and fashion icon – although she didn't know that right away. Blake revealed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" last year that he didn't tell Gwen he was recording a song about her until she listened to it, but with lyrics like "she's Revlon red" it likely wasn't too difficult for her to figure it out.

Gwen and Blake went public with their relationship back in November 2015 after meeting on "The Voice" and have seemed smitten ever since, and continue to make their relationship work amid their busy schedules. Gwen is currently on a break from her "Just a Girl" Las Vegas residency, which resumes in December, while Blake's 15th season on "The Voice" premieres Monday night on NBC.