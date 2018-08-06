Blake Shelton Taps Keith Urban As Battle Rounds Advisor On Season 15 Of 'The Voice' (EXCLUSIVE!)

Blake Shelton and Keith Urban are teaming up!

Keith Urban will appear on Season 15 of "The Voice" as Blake Shelton's advisor during the battle rounds, Access can exclusively announce. Blake will tap his "The Fighter" singer pal to help him propel his team through the battle rounds of the competition this season.

Keith will definitely bring some solid expertise to the battle rounds. Blake joked to Access that Keith excels in other areas where he is not as strong as a coach, saying his pal actually has "talent" while he just sits and strums his guitar.

And as for how they would describe each other as coaches and talent?

Keith told Access that Blake is "honest, charming and cunning."

On the flip side, Blake described Keith as "THUNDER DOWN UNDER!"

It looks like these two are going to make quite the pairing in this season's battle rounds. "The Voice" returns to NBC on September 24.