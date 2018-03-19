Blink-182 Announces 16-Night Las Vegas Residency At Palms Casino Resort

"What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. So we're staying in Vegas for 16 nights of shows at the @PearlatPalms. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10AMPT https://www.blink182vegas.com/, " the band shared on Twitter.

Vocalist Mark Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker, and guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba will perform shows from May 26 through November 17th.

"When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said ‘Absolutely!'" said blink-182's Mark Hoppus. He jokingly continued, "Now, we just have to cast our show girls, create our set list – a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage...The possibilities in Vegas are endless."

The band has definitely seen some changes through the years. The original band was founded by guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge, drummer Scott Raynor and Hoppus in 1992. They released their debut album "Cheshire Cat" and had big success throughout the 90s and early 2000s. In 2015, the band announced via statement that DeLonge was no longer in the band. At the time, he addressed the awkward situation on Instagram.