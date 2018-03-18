Blue Ivy Carter Bid $19,000 At An Art Auction – And Jay Z Had To Fight For Her Paddle!

Blue Ivy Carter is a tastemaker in her own right!

Beyoncé and Jay Z's 6-year-old daughter stole the show at the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala, bidding in the tens of thousands in the gala's art auction.

In a series of viral videos captured by fans, Blue was seen boldly raising her paddle for an acrylic painting of the young Sidney Poitier. As the room laughed, Jay Z jokingly tried to wrestle the paddle out of his daughter's hand.

But Blue was undaunted; after Tyler Perry but in a bid $1,000 higher, she upped hers to $19,000.

"Let me tell you what's happening: her mother and father have been talking about how you gather art, and that is a big deal for African Americans," Star Jones, the auctioneer of the night, said on stage.