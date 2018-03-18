Blue Ivy Carter Bid $19,000 At An Art Auction – And Jay Z Had To Fight For Her Paddle!

Blue Ivy Carter is a tastemaker in her own right!
Beyoncé and Jay Z's 6-year-old daughter stole the show at the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala, bidding in the tens of thousands in the gala's art auction.
In a series of viral videos captured by fans, Blue was seen boldly raising her paddle for an acrylic painting of the young Sidney Poitier. As the room laughed, Jay Z jokingly tried to wrestle the paddle out of his daughter's hand.
But Blue was undaunted; after Tyler Perry but in a bid $1,000 higher, she upped hers to $19,000.
"Let me tell you what's happening: her mother and father have been talking about how you gather art, and that is a big deal for African Americans," Star Jones, the auctioneer of the night, said on stage.
Tyler Perry eventually won the painting for a cool $20,000, while Jay Z adorably wrapped his arms around Blue, preventing her from outbidding him.
Despite her initial loss, Blue didn't go home empty handed. According to Vanity Fair, the celebrity kid took home an art piece by Samuel Levi Jones for $10,000. Beyoncé also placed a winning bid – $17,000 for a pair of Lorraine Schwartz panther earrings, the outlet reported.
After videos of Blue's zealous bidding spread online, fans took to Twitter to poke fun at the moment.
"Blue Ivy once she figures out Jay-Z credit card number," one fan quipped.
"I need Blue Ivy to place some bids on my student loans," another tweeted.
-- Stephanie Case