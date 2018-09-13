'Blue's Clues' Gets A Makeover With Brand New Host & Name

"Blue's Clues" is back but with a totally new twist!



The beloved children's show is returning with a brand new Joshua Dela Cruz who hails from Broadway and a new title "Blues Clues and You." Nickelodeon revealed that the original host of the show Steve Burns even had a hand in helping select Joshua!

"I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up! He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt," Burns said in a statement.

In case you were curious, Joshua already has a pretty solid resume in the acting and theater department. He most recently was the understudy for Aladdin in Aladdin on Broadway and also did television stints on CBS' "Bull" and ABC's "Time After Time." "Blues Clues and You" will mark his first major television role.



