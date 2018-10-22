Bob Barker 'Awake' & 'Alert' Following Second Trip To Hospital In Nearly 2 Weeks

Bob Barker is "awake" and "alert"
following his second trip to the hospital in nearly two weeks.
Paramedics transported the former "The Price Is Right" host to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday upon heightened pain from a recent back injury, Access has confirmed.
Barker's manager William Prappas told Access that the 94-year-old is now resting as he awaits further information on his condition.
"Today Bob's back was more painful so he went to Cedars to see his doctors and get tests done," Prappas said, explaining that an ambulance ride made the most sense due to the level of discomfort Barker was experiencing.
"It was easier to be transported by professional caregivers. It's too difficult for him to use a private vehicle," Prappas continued. "He is awake, alert and getting evaluated for the next steps."
Barker was sitting up while being wheeled out of his Hollywood Hills home and into the ambulance, according to photos published by TMZ. The Los Angeles Fire Department told Access that they responded to a call from Barker's residence at 1 PM PT.
Earlier this month, Barker was hospitalized after suffering what Prappas told Access at the time was a "non-emergency back injury." Authorities from the Los Angeles fire and police departments had responded to an "unspecified medical request" at Barker's home, according to the LAFD.
The latest incidents aren't the first health scares Barker has had in recent years. In 2017, he reportedly fell at home and hit his head but did not have any serious injuries, per People.
In addition to his iconic game show work, Barker is best known for his outspoken animal activism. He has also made cameo appearances as himself in multiple movies and TV projects, including "Happy Gilmore" and "How I Met Your Mother."
He retired from "The Price is Right" in 2007 after nearly 35 years.
-- Erin Biglow