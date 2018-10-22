Bob Barker 'Awake' & 'Alert' Following Second Trip To Hospital In Nearly 2 Weeks

Bob Barker is "awake" and "alert" following his second trip to the hospital in nearly two weeks.



Paramedics transported the former "The Price Is Right" host to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday upon heightened pain from a recent back injury, Access has confirmed.

Barker's manager William Prappas told Access that the 94-year-old is now resting as he awaits further information on his condition.