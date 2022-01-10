Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Her Silence On His Death: ‘I Am So Completely Shattered’

Kelly Rizzo is mourning the sudden death of her beloved husband Bob Saget.

The blogger spoke out on Monday for the first time since her husband’s passing, sharing her love for the late comedian and her appreciation for all the love and support from his friends and fans.

“My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers,” she told People.

“When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time,” she added.

Saget and Rizzo met in 2015 and got married in October 2018 at Shutters at The Beach in Santa Monica, Calif.

The update comes after Saget’s body was found in his hotel room Sunday afternoon at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla. He was 65.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said there are no immediate signs of foul play and there were no signs of trauma. His cause of death has not been determined yet.

Saget is survived by his three daughters, 34-year-old Aubrey, 32-year-old Lara and 29-year-old Jennifer whom he shares with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

His eldest daughter Aubrey revealed a screenshot of the last text message she received from her late dad prior to his death. It appeared that the message was sent ahead of his last stand-up comedy show in Florida on January 8.

“Thank u. Love u. Showtime! ” Bob wrote, in response to a previous text message from his daughter.

-Emely Navarro