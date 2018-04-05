Bollywood Star Salman Khan Gets 5 Years For Poaching Deer

Bollywood star Salman Khan was convicted Thursday of poaching rare deer in a wildlife preserve two decades ago and sentenced to five years in prison, with the trial judge describing him as a "habitual offender."

The busy actor contends he did not shoot the two blackbuck deer in the western India preserve in 1998 and was acquitted in related cases.

He was in court for the ruling in the western city of Jodhpur on Thursday. After the verdict, police took him to a local prison. His attorneys are expected to appeal his conviction in the state High Court and seek bail for him this week.