Bookies Are Closing Bets On Where Meghan Markle Will Give Birth

Bookmakers Ladbrokes have closed bets on where Meghan Markle will give birth.

According to The Sun, bookies said Friday that they are “confident” the Duchess of Sussex will deliver her baby at her Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor.

“We know the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping things private but we are confident Meghan will give birth at home and have suspended betting as a result,” Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told The Sun.

After Prince Harry stepped out with Kate Middleton earlier this week, odds are on that the royal baby will be born any day now in May.

The Duke of Sussex also just postponed his plans to go to Amsterdam, in a previously planned trip on May 8, further causing fans to speculate that the royal baby is coming soon!

Due to the logistical planning for the travelling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019,” the Palace confirmed in a statement. “The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned.”

Prince Charles and Lady Camilla’s travel plans may also point to when we can expect the royal birth.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall announced in April that they will be visiting Germany for a 4-day tour beginning May 7.

The Palace has confirmed that announcements will be made when the mom-to-be goes into labor and when she gives birth.