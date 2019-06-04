Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Are Keeping Their Relationship ‘Amicable’ For Their Kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are putting their children first!

The former Hollywood couple may have called it quits back in 2016, but that doesn’t mean their relationship is completely on the back burner. A source familiar with the pair’s situation told Access that the duo is “amicable” when it’s comes to co-parenting their 6 kids Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“Brad is enjoying spending more time with the kids and things have been improving with the four younger kids,” the insider shared. “Brad and Angie have been co-parenting, utilizing OurFamilyWizard, which has probably been one of the most beneficial tools for their family in terms of keeping things moving forward in the best amicable terms possible.”

Adding, “Once Brad and Angie began using the platform, it allowed them to coordinate the kids’ schedules. They have very busy lives.”

Angelina and the kiddos have been spotted in New Mexico while the Oscar-winning actress shoots her upcoming movie, “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” But according to the source, a visitation schedule was created specifically for the situation so that the kids can still see Brad.

“The kids and Jolie have flown back to LA a few times since temporarily settling down in New Mexico for Angie’s new movie,” the insider noted. “When the kids are back in LA they see their father. Pitt also has tentative plans to fly to New Mexico during the summer months to see the kids for a few days.”

The source also added that the exes, who tied the knot in 2014, are happy because the “kids are happy.”

The famous duo became legally single back in April despite their ongoing divorce proceedings. Brad and Angelina decided to negotiate for a bifurcated judgment, which ends their marriage but allows them to continue working out all the details in a settlement agreement for assets and custody of their children.

At the time, a source familiar with the situation told Access that “Brad and Angelina felt it was important to get on with their lives and needed to emotionally break away from the other. ”

The source also added that “the rush to single status wasn’t over any new relationships, but both Pitt and Jolie felt strongly about the move.”