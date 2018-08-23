Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Heated Custody Battle Is Far From Over (Sources)

According to court documents obtained by Access back in June, a judge required Jolie to follow a summer schedule that allocated specific time for Pitt to see their five younger kids while she shot "Maleficent 2" in the UK.

Earlier this month, Jolie filed court papers accusing her ex of not paying any "meaningful" child support since their 2016 split. Pitt fired back with legal docs of his own, which cited that he "adamantly disputes" Jolie's claims.

The pair share six children, including Pax, 14; Zahara, 13; Shiloh, 12; and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. In June, a judge determined that their eldest, 16-year-old son Maddox, was old enough to make his own visitation timetable with his parents.

A second source close to the situation tells Access that Jolie "remains committed to helping the kids heal with their father" as she and her children enjoy the last few days of summer before school starts.

The Oscar winner is currently in production on her next project, "Come Away," with David Oyelowo, the source added.

Access has reached out to Pitt and Jolie's representatives for comment.