Brad Pitt Blasts Claims That He Hasn't Paid 'Meaningful' Child Support To Ex Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt blasted claims that he has not paid "meaningful" child support to benefit the six children he shares with his estranged ex, Angelina Jolie. In new court documents obtained by Access on Thursday, Brad fired back that he has paid over $9 million in recent years in order to provide for his family.

Angelina filed papers on Tuesday that alleged that Brad had not paid her any "meaningful" child support for the last year and a half amid their two-year divorce battle.

Brad clapped back with legal docs of his own on Thursday which read, "Respondent adamantly disputes the contention that he has not paid significant child support."

The "World War Z" actor then continued to claim in his documents that he has loaned Angelina $8 million to help her purchase her current home and paid over $1.3 million in bills for the benefit of her and their minor children.

The couple share children, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. At 16, their eldest son Maddox was determined old enough to decide how much time he wants to spend with his father.

Brad's legal team also claimed that during a recent conference call with lawyers and the judge working on their divorce proceeding, there was never any mention of child support issues. They added that and Angelina's move to try and get an additional case management conference only "increases the conflict."

A spokesperson for Jolie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brad and Angelina announced their split in September 2016 and while their separation initially seemed amicable, the divorce battle has been dragging on for nearly two years.