Brad Pitt Delivers Hilarious SNL Opener As Doctor Anthony Fauci

Brad Pitt opened the show on “Saturday Night Live’s” second at-home episode, portraying Doctor Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 35 years and a constant presence during the daily White House coronavirus task force briefings.

In the cold open, Pitt, seated behind a desk, delivers “translations” of the President’s coronavirus comments in the doctor’s signature, raspy tone.

Referencing President Trump’s use of the word “beautiful” to describe the coronavirus test, the Oscar-winner quipped, “I don’t know that I would describe the test as ‘beautiful,’ unless your idea of beauty is having a cotton swab tickle your brain.”

The “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood” actor concluded the skit by removing all of his facial props to deliver a heartfelt message to Dr. Fauci and those working hard to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“And to the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time. And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front line.”

He then gave a funny twist to the iconic final line of each “SNL” opener: “And now, live–kinda–from all across America, it’s Saturday Night.”

The episode also featured a Pete Davidson music video titled “Stuck In the House” with a guest appearance from Adam Sandler. Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon teamed up for a sketch about the products that are left behind at grocery stores during the global pandemic.

This is the first time Pitt has appeared on “SNL” since his 1998 sketch where he played David Spade’s therapist.

The 56-year-old actor has been making a few cameos during quarantine. He recently appeared in John Krasinski’s “Some Good News” YouTube series as a weatherman. He was also featured in an episode of the Property Brothers’ new HGTV series, “Celebrity IOU.”