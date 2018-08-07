Brad Pitt Has Not Paid Child Support According To Court Docs Filed By Angelina Jolie

New documents have been filed in the divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and they claim that Pitt has not paid child support for more than a year and a half.

In the court documents obtained by Access on Monday, Angelina requested a case management conference to address the lack of child support paid by Pitt.

"Respondent has a statutory duty to pay child support. As of present, Respondent has paid no meaningful child support since separation. Given that the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expense has not been regularly sustained by Respondent for over a year and a half, petitioner intends to file an RFO for the establishment of a retroactive child support order," the court documents read.

Also, despite rumors, Angelina also has not parted ways with her lawyer Laura Wasser, a source close to Jolie tells Access.





"The aim of Angelina’s routine court filing is to promote closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children," Mindy Nyby, spokesperson for Angelina Jolie told Access.





Brad and Angelina announced their split in September 2016 and while their separation initially seemed amicable, the divorce battle has been dragging on for nearly two years.

In June 2018, court documents were filed showing a bitter situation brewing between the pair as they battled over custody and time with their children, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. At 16, their eldest son Maddox was determined old enough to decide how much time he wants to spend with his father. In the June court documents, it showed that Angelina was at risk of losing full custody of her children if, depending on the circumstances, the children remained closed off to their dad. The judge presiding over the pair's divorce established a detailed visitation schedule in the court documents, allowing Brad more time with his brood.

