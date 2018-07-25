Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Look Hotter Than Ever On The Set Of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Yep, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio still got it.

The Hollywood icons were spotted on the set of their upcoming movie, "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," on Tuesday and they look hotter than ever. 

Brad Pitt is seen the set of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood on July 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

Brad was spotted filming a scene wearing a denim jacket with a matching denim jeans while driving an old sports car. With his perfectly parted hair, the "Fight Club" star proved he hasn't aged a bit as he bared an uncanny resemblance to a Ken doll.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are seen the set of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood on July 24, 2018 in Los Angeles

The 54-year-old's right hand man, Leo, was shown riding shotgun in a 60s leather bomber jacket and aviator glasses. He polished off his ensemble with a massive belt and a medallion necklace. 

The film, directed by Quentin Tarantino, is set to be released in August 2019 and follows a TV actor and his stunt double as they try and make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles.

