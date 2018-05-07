Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Get Cozy On 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are famously coy about their love, but the private pair just took a major step into the spotlight!
In a rare joint public appearance, the "A Star is Born" actor and the Victoria's Secret model held hands on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet. Irina was dressed to the nines for their date night, wearing a glittering, studded gown with a deep neckline and a high slit. Bradley donned a classic black suit, letting his girlfriend's extravagant ensemble shine.
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
While Bradley and Irina are Met Gala veterans, they've never formally posed together before Monday night. In 2016, the Russian beauty went solo on the carpet, rocking a patterned, baby blue frock. Her Oscar-nominated beau, meanwhile, posed next to his "Silver Linings Playbook" and "American Hustle" collaborator David O. Russell outside the event.
In 2017, Irina and Bradley both opted out of the Met Gala. The big night landed less than two months after Irina gave birth to their daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.
