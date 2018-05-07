Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Get Cozy On 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are famously coy about their love, but the private pair just took a major step into the spotlight!

In a rare joint public appearance, the "A Star is Born" actor and the Victoria's Secret model held hands on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet. Irina was dressed to the nines for their date night, wearing a glittering, studded gown with a deep neckline and a high slit. Bradley donned a classic black suit, letting his girlfriend's extravagant ensemble shine.