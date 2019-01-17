The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, 97, was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace confirmed.
A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace made the announcement that Prince Philip was mixed up in a road accident with another vehicle close to the Sandringham Estate outside of London.
The report confirmed that the Duke was not injured in the accident.
Local police attended the scene of the accident.
Updates in progress.
