Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed To The Supreme Court: Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon & More React

Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed as a Supreme Court justice on Saturday by the senate, in a close vote of 50-48.

The confirmation occurred as protests against the nomination took place, and came a week after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gave testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where she accused Kavanaugh of allegedly sexually assaulting her in high school, a claim that he has denied.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, who were considered swing voters, ended up voting in favor of Kavanaugh.