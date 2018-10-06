Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed To The Supreme Court: Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon & More React

Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed as a Supreme Court justice on Saturday by the senate, in a close vote of 50-48.

The confirmation occurred as protests against the nomination took place, and came a week after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gave testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where she accused Kavanaugh of allegedly sexually assaulting her in high school, a claim that he has denied.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, who were considered swing voters, ended up voting in favor of Kavanaugh.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC

President Trump took to Twitter following the confirmation to share his feelings on the nomination.

"I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!," he wrote.

Other celebrities took to Twitter to share their feelings about the vote as well.

"This tweet is for Dr. Ford. You put yourself through so much and I want you to know it wasn’t in vain. You started a movement and we’ll see it through. If they won’t listen to our voices, then they’ll listen to our vote," Ellen DeGeneres wrote.

"Cant wait for November !," Reese Witherspoon wrote, likely referencing the upcoming election.

"What a terrible day in American history," Kathy Griffin wrote.

"History has its eyes on us. Register to vote. Show up. Bring 10 friends to the polls," Rachel Brosnahan wrote.

"They made their decision. In 30 days we make ours. REGISTER. VOTE," Josh Gad wrote.

