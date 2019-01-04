Brian Dunkleman is an Uber driver and he is proud of it!

The former “American Idol” co-host and comedian fired back on Twitter after he was shamed for being an Uber driver amidst an ongoing custody battle with his estranged wife.

I chose to stop doing standup comedy and started driving an Uber so I could be there for my son as much as he needed after our life as we knew it was destroyed.

@TMZ @HarveyLevinTMZ — Brian Dunkleman (@briandunkleman) January 4, 2019

“I chose to stop doing standup comedy and started driving an Uber so I could be there for my son as much as he needed after our life as we knew it was destroyed. Print that,” he said referring to a TMZ report about his divorce proceedings that seemingly chided him for becoming a driver for the ride-sharing program following his exit from the Hollywood limelight.

The 47-year-old followed up with another tweet to let everyone know just how much he makes off the lift service.

“And I make over a grand on a good week motherf**kers,” he wrote.

@TMZ @HarveyLevinTMZ #HumanBarnacles — Brian Dunkleman (@briandunkleman) January 4, 2019

TMZ obtained financial documents stating that Brian started his position with Uber in 2016 and makes around $800 in a 45-hour work week.

Brian and his wife Kalea Dunkleman were married in 2007, but called it quits due to Kalea’s out-of-control alcoholism and alleged domestic abuse from both parties, TMZ reports.

After more than two years of divorce proceedings, they have yet to come to a custody agreement for their 5-year-old son, Jackson, the report adds.

