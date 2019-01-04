Brian Dunkleman Defends Driving For Uber After He Gets Blasted Over How Far He Has Fallen

Brian Dunkleman

Brian Dunkleman is an Uber driver and he is proud of it!

The former “American Idol” co-host and comedian fired back on Twitter after he was shamed for being an Uber driver amidst an ongoing custody battle with his estranged wife.

“I chose to stop doing standup comedy and started driving an Uber so I could be there for my son as much as he needed after our life as we knew it was destroyed. Print that,” he said referring to a TMZ report about his divorce proceedings that seemingly chided him for becoming a driver for the ride-sharing program following his exit from the Hollywood limelight.

Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman
Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman host the ‘American Idol in Vegas’ concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena September 18, 2002 in Las Vegas

The 47-year-old followed up with another tweet to let everyone know just how much he makes off the lift service.

“And I make over a grand on a good week motherf**kers,” he wrote.

TMZ obtained financial documents stating that Brian started his position with Uber in 2016 and makes around $800 in a 45-hour work week.

Brian and his wife Kalea Dunkleman were married in 2007, but called it quits due to Kalea’s out-of-control alcoholism and alleged domestic abuse from both parties, TMZ reports.

After more than two years of divorce proceedings, they have yet to come to a custody agreement for their 5-year-old son, Jackson, the report adds.

