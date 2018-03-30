Brie Larson Shows Off Superhero Strength On 'Captain Marvel' Set

Villains beware – Brie Larson is looking buff and kickass on the set of "Captain Marvel."
The Oscar-winner is currently filming the future Marvel blockbuster – the first female-led superhero flick from the studio – and her body is fighting fit.
In new photos from the set, Brie suits up in army pants and soldier boots for what appears to be a boot camp scene. Wearing a harness, she the actress is seen climbing and swinging from ropes very high from the ground. Checkout those biceps!
Brie has been very proud of her Carol Danvers body. She shared an intense video to her Instagram on Monday, giving fans a glimpse of the training it takes to save the world.
"Nine months of training really does some stuff to your body," she captioned the post.
While "Captain Marvel" doesn't land in theaters until March 2019, Marvel fans may catch a glimpse of the new hero in next month's "Avengers: Infinity War."
The Russo Brothers, who are directing the upcoming "Avengers" film, randomly shared a blazing fan art photo of Brie as Captain Marvel to their Twitter on Thursday. The post fuelled speculation that Captain Marvel may make a cameo earlier than expected.
Get ready to assemble, "Avengers" fans!