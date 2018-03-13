Brielle Biermann Claps Back At Haters & Says She's Getting Her 'Duck Lips' Even Bigger

Brielle Biermann told haters to put a sock in it when it comes to talking about her plump pout!
The reality star debuted very full lips over the weekend in a photo from Khloé Kardashian's baby shower, where she was joined by her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Larsa Pippen and Khloé. Fans were quick to comment on the Instagram snap about how they felt Brielle's pucker was a little too full.
Brielle, who has denied getting any work down on her body outside of adding some filler to her lips, ultimately turned off the comments on the post, but not before slamming the haters.
She wrote, "My lips do not look good in photos. I f—ing get it. I'm really over y'all saying this as if I've never seen/heard it. I'm not changing them — whether it looks good to you or not."
Brielle also took to Twitter to lay down the law with fans over how much she loves her lips.
"Going to get my duck lips plumped up some more !! C ya!," she wrote on Twitter!
Hey, if you're gonna shut down haters, that's definitely one way to do it!