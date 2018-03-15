Brielle Biermann Splits From Minor League Baseball Pitcher Michael Kopech

Brielle Biermann is single again!

Brielle confirmed the news that she has split form her minor league baseball pitcher boyfriend, Michael Kopech, in a Twitter post on Thursday. The 21-year-old star confirmed the news just days after her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann denied the breakup.

"It is true. We have a lot going on right now we decided it would be for the best. What’s meant to be will always be,” Brielle wrote on Thursday, March 15, in a since-deleted tweet with a heart emoji.

Brielle and Kopech called it quits after two years of dating.

It looks like Brielle is feeling positive about what's next, though. She shared a couple hopeful messages on Twitter about the future.