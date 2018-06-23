Brigitte Nielsen Welcomes Baby No. 5 at 54 Years Old: Meet Frida!

Brigitte Nielsen has welcomed baby No. 5.

The former Bond girl, 54, welcomed her a daughter, Frida, with husband Mattia Dessi on Friday in Los Angeles. Their newborn baby weighed in at 5 lbs. 9 oz.

"We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives," the happy couple told People. "It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love."

The "Beverly Hills Cop II" star has been married five times and is already mom to four sons: Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34.

Brigitte announced her fifth pregnancy on Instagram and Twitter in late May, proudly showing off her baby bump in a form-fitting dress. She captioned her Instagram photo, "family getting larger ❤️ #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump."