Bristol Palin Shows Off Trim Figure In Sports Bra & Workout Pants

Bristol Palin showed off her fab physique in a set of workout pants and a sports bra during a hike on Thursday!
Bristol looked absolutely fabulous in the photo, showing off her super fit physique. The workout activity comes after she spent the week with her family celebrating her little sister Willow's bachelorette party.
Bristol captioned the snap, "hiking out all the bad decisions of this week" and added a wine and donut emoji.
Bristol and her sister definitely had a fun-filled weekend. They partied with their friends and mom, Sarah Palin, over the Fourth of July weekend. In one snap, she wrote, "having the best time at my sisters bachelorette party 😍😍 (but reallllllly missing my kids 😭)."
Sometimes you just have to get back on the wagon after a week of run, right!?