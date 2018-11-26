Bristol Palin's Ex Levi Johnston Has Another Baby On The Way: See The Cute Announcement!

Bristol Palin's ex Levi Johnston has another child on the way.

The Alaska-native, 28, and his wife, Sunny Oglesby, announced on Monday in an adorable Instagram post that they are expecting their third child together. Sunny shared the news in a sweet photo where their entire family is dressed in matching holiday pajamas. She captioned the photo, "We are excited to say a little present is on the way. Baby Johnston #4 due in July!” ❤️👶🏼🎁🎄."



