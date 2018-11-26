Bristol Palin's Ex Levi Johnston Has Another Baby On The Way: See The Cute Announcement!

Levi Johnston and his wife are expecting another child together. (Credit: Instagram)
Bristol Palin's ex Levi Johnston has another child on the way.
The Alaska-native, 28, and his wife, Sunny Oglesby, announced on Monday in an adorable Instagram post that they are expecting their third child together. Sunny shared the news in a sweet photo where their entire family is dressed in matching holiday pajamas. She captioned the photo, "We are excited to say a little present is on the way. Baby Johnston #4 due in July!” ❤️👶🏼🎁🎄."
The couple are already parents to Breeze, 6 and Indy Rae, 3. Levi shares his his son, Tripp, 9, with his ex-fiancée Bristol Palin.
