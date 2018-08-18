'Britain's Got Talent' Finalist Simonne Kerr Found Stabbed To Death At 31

"Britain’s Got Talent" finalist Simonne Samantha Kerr was found stabbed to death in an apartment in London on Wednesday, according to the BBC.



The Metropolitan police revealed that authorities were called to a residential address in the Battersea neighborhood at 12:38 p.m. on Wednesday where Kerr, 31, was found with stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the BBC, Kerr was working as a nurse at Guy's Hospital. She had competed on "Britain's Got Talent" with B Positive Choir, where she was a finalist.

According to the BBC, she joined the choir "to raise awareness of the urgent need for more young and black people to give blood" after her six-year-old son Kavele died from complications of sickle cell disease.

A suspect has already been arrested in connection with Kerr's stabbing.