Britney Spears Covers Aretha Franklin's 'Natural Woman' & Serves Some Serious Vocals

Oops, she slayed it again!
On Thursday, Britney Spears shared a video of herself covering Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman" to her Instagram and served some serious vocals.
Dressed casually in a sports bra and boy shorts, the pop icon used a cute mouse-themed Instagram filter to give herself a high-pitched voice. While the original video doesn't sound half bad, a fan removed the voice filter by lowering the pitch to Britney's natural tone – and she sounds incredible!
The video shows off the "Toxic" singer's dynamic range, as she flawlessly hits both high and low notes in the song.
Britney is preparing her pipes for her "Piece Of Me" world tour, starting July 12. The 31-year-old will leave Las Vegas to perform across the United States and Europe for the rest of the summer, so fans across the globe can get a "Piece" of Britney.