Britney Spears Dazzles In A Sparkling Minidress At The 2018 GLAAD Media Awards

Britney Spears was the belle of the ball last night at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards!
The "Toxic" singer strutted her stuff at the award show on Thursday in a sparkling, and belly-baring Giannina Azar minidress. She teamed the pretty frock with a set of Christian Louboutin heels and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, by her side.
Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Inside the award show, the 36-year-old star was spotted chatting with Winter Olympians Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon. Gus told Access that it was incredible to meet Britney because heAdam were huge fans, but he nearly froze when he met her.
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari enjoy dinner at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018. (Credit: Getty Images)
Britney was honored with the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Awards. The special honor is given to an individual who has made an impact promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people. Ricky Martin presented Britney with the award and she talked with Access backstage about what the special moment means to her.
Previous recipients of the Vanguard Award include, Kerry Washington, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston, Josh Hutcherson, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Eric McCormack, Aaron Spelling, Charlize Theron, Cher and more.