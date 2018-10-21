Britney Spears Does Backflips To Justin Timberlake's Song

Britney Spears is *still* a fan of Justin Timberlake's music!
The 36-year-old "Work" singer shared a video of herself on Instagram as she practiced backflips to JT's "I Think She Knows" interlude from his song "LoveStoned."
Britney showed off her perfect form as she flaunted her toned legs and washboard abs in an aqua-green sports bra and tiny pink shorts. "Nothing like flips and Mother Nature!!!" she captioned the clip.
However, her followers were more excited about the choice of her ex-boyfriend's music!
"The fact that you're playing JT is making me scream," one follower wrote, while another commented, "She's usin Lovestoned by @justintimberlake I'd love to see them collaborating."
The pop stars famously dated from 1999 to 2002. But shortly after their breakup, Justin released "Cry Me A River," which was rumored to be about Britney cheating on him.
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, arriving at the 28th annual American Music Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium (Getty Images)
Meanwhile, Britney recently announced she will be returning to Las Vegas with a new residency called "Domination," which starts in February 2019 at the Park Theater at Park MGM.
-- Gabi Duncan