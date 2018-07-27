Britney Spears Does 'Ew' Skit With Jimmy Fallon & Becomes His Summer Camp BFF

Jimmy Fallon was joined by Britney Spears on Thursday night's "Tonight Show," and naturally hilarity ensued when the "Toxic" singer and the late night host got together to perform his "Ew" skit.

In the skit, Britney and Jimmy are summer camp BFFs. Britney plays Abby and Jimmy plays Sara and they talk all about Abby's super talents with TBT posts, her fashion freeze poses and more. Then Sara and Abby discuss their ultimate sadness about being too old to go to summer camp, "It's like I'm not a girl," Sara says. "Not yet a woman," Abby adds.

Cue fabulous Britney song plug!

Check out the whole funny skit.