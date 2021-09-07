Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Files Petition To End Her 13-Year Conservatorship

Britney Spears may be celebrating tonight as there was an unexpected twist in her long-running conservatorship which has been primarily been controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.

Jamie, who has controlled his daughter’s estate for more than 13 years, filed a petition in California Superior Court on Tuesday to terminate the conservatorship.

The petition, which was obtained by NBC News, read in part, “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

The court documents state that Britney “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”

It also includes that the pop star’s situation has changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

Attorneys for Jamie also argued that Britney has shown she is capable of being self-sufficient.

The document read in part, “Ms. Spears has recently demonstrated a level of independence that calls into question whether a conservator of the person is required” – citing the fact that she’s reportedly been driving in her community as an example.

Britney has yet to publicly react to the news. Her attorney Mathew Rosengart told Access Hollywood in a statement, “This filing represents another legal victory for Britney Spears – a massive one – as well as vindication for Ms. Spears. It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we assess his filing (which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel) we will also continue to explore all options.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Jamie Spears’ legal team for comment regarding Rosengart’s statement.

Britney has been outspoken in recent months about wanting to be free from her conservatorship… in an impassioned statement to the court in June, she told the judge, “I just want my life back, and it’s been 13 years, and it’s enough,” adding that she truly believed the arrangement was, quote, “abusive.”

Weeks after her bombshell testimony, Britney was able to appoint Rosengart as her new attorney. He went on to request that Jamie be removed as the singer’s conservator, per her wishes. Jamie later agreed that he would step down from the role.